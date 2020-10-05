Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.47%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.47% at 20809 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 7.23%, Wipro Ltd added 6.68% and Info Edge (India) Ltd slipped 3.36%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 36.00% over last one year compared to the 2.94% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.55% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.76% to close at 11503.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 38973.7 today.

