Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.10%, NIFTY jumps 1.28%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.10% at 36332.3 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained 4.24%, Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 4.14% and Wipro Ltd added 2.84%.

The Nifty IT index is up 70.00% over last one year compared to the 42.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.65% and Nifty Services Sector index gained 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.28% to close at 18102.75 while the SENSEX added 1.28% to close at 60686.69 today.

