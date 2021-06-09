Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.10%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.10% at 1815.8 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd dropped 7.89%, Jagran Prakashan Ltd shed 5.10% and Dish TV India Ltd slipped 3.88%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 37.00% over last one year compared to the 55.63% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.66% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.67% to close at 15635.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.64% to close at 51941.64 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)