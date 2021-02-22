Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.42%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.04%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.42% at 1620.25 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jagran Prakashan Ltd added 9.69%, PVR Ltd shed 6.40% and Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 5.76%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 21.48% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 2.89% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.04% to close at 14675.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 2.25% to close at 49744.32 today.

