Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.54%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.54% at 1632.15 today. The index has gained 23.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd rose 9.55%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.78% and T. V.

Today Network Ltd added 1.48%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 4.00% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.76% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 11549.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.59% to close at 39073.92 today.

