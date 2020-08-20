JUST IN
Board of RBL Bank approves preferential issue of shares aggregating Rs 1566 cr
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 3.11%

Nifty Media index ended up 3.11% at 1598.65 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Inox Leisure Ltd rose 9.74%, Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 7.58% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 4.65%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 3.60% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 2.63% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.84% to close at 11312.2 while the SENSEX has slid 1.02% to close at 38220.39 today.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 16:00 IST

