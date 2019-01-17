Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.08%

Media index closed down 2.08% at 2428.7 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 5.39%, fell 3.59% and slipped 2.48%.

The Media index has decreased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.56% and has dropped 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 0.14% to close at 10905.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.15% to close at 36374.08 today.

