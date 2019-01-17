JUST IN
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.08%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index closed down 2.08% at 2428.7 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 5.39%, Dish TV India Ltd fell 3.59% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.48%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.56% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.14% to close at 10905.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.15% to close at 36374.08 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 16:00 IST

