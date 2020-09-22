Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.60% at 1517.5 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, T. V.

Today Network Ltd dropped 8.05%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 6.45% and Dish TV India Ltd shed 5.00%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.85% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 2.04% and Nifty Energy index has slid 1.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.86% to close at 11153.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.79% to close at 37734.08 today.

