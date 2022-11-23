JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.14%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index closed up 1.14% at 2030.95 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd gained 3.48%, PVR Ltd rose 1.95% and Nazara Technologies Ltd added 1.65%.

The Nifty Media index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 4.36% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.02% and Nifty Bank index gained 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.13% to close at 18267.25 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 61510.58 today.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:00 IST

