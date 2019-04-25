Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.86%

-
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.86% at 2991.1 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd added 3.14%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shed 2.90% and Tata Steel Ltd dropped 2.76%.
The Nifty Metal index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 10.13% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.56% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.72% to close at 11641.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.83% to close at 38730.86 today.
