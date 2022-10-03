Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.02%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.21%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 4.87%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.44%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.76%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.63%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.39%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.22%
-
The Nifty Metal index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.68% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.67% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.21% to close at 16887.35 while the SENSEX is down 1.11% to close at 56788.81 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU