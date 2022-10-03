Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.02%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.21%

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.02% at 5593.95 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd slipped 8.64%, National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 3.72% and Welspun Corp Ltd shed 3.70%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.68% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.67% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.21% to close at 16887.35 while the SENSEX is down 1.11% to close at 56788.81 today.

