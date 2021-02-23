Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.89%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.89% at 3749.55 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 18.04%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 6.54% and Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 5.61%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 24.33% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.70% and Nifty Commodities index increased 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.22% to close at 14707.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.01% to close at 49751.41 today.

