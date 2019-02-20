Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.80%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

JUST IN
Tara Chand Logistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the December 2018 quarter
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.80% at 2765 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 6.05%, Vedanta Ltd added 4.67% and Tata Steel Ltd gained 4.29%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 30.00% over last one year compared to the 3.62% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 2.40% and Nifty PSE index increased 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.24% to close at 10735.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.14% to close at 35756.26 today.

