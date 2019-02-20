Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.80%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Metal index ended up 2.80% at 2765 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 6.05%, added 4.67% and Ltd gained 4.29%.

The Metal index has decreased 30.00% over last one year compared to the 3.62% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 2.40% and increased 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the witnessed a rise of 1.24% to close at 10735.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.14% to close at 35756.26 today.

