Benchmarks trim gains; state-run banks advance

The market came off day's high in mid-morning trade. At 11:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 210.57 points or 0.60% at 35,563.18. The index was up 64.80 points or 0.61% at 10,669.15. Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted investors sentiment.

The market opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Indices trimmed gains in mid-morning trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.35%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.58%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1309 shares rose and 660 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

Shares of Anil Group declined on reports that the (SC) found Anil guilty of contempt and said that the Group had no intention of adhering to the payment schedule for outstanding dues to Communications (down 8.42%), Capital (down 6.98%), (down 6.1%), Reliance Naval and Engineering (down 4.23%), (down 1.38%) and (down 0.49%), edged lower.

According to reports, SC has given four weeks to clear the Rs 450-crore dues to Ericsson. The court also said that Anil could face three months in jail if Ericsson's dues are not cleared, reports added.

PSU banks advanced on reports that the government may infuse capital in select state-run banks. (up 4.29%), (up 3.32%), (up 2.98%), (up 2.88%), & Sind Bank (up 2.01%), (up 1.91%), (up 1.53%), (up 1.48%), (up 1.32%), National Bank (up 1.29%), (up 1.26%), (up 1.14%), (up 1.02%), (up 0.93%), (up 0.88%), Bank of India (up 0.8%), (up 0.64%), (up 0.6%) and (up 0.58%), edged higher.

Realty shares were in demand. Unitech (up 4.24%), (up 3.24%), (up 2.38%), Anant Raj (up 2%), (HDIL) (up 1.80%), (up 1.62%), (up 0.78%), (up 0.66%), (up 0.63%), (up 0.50%), Estate (up 0.28%), (up 0.27%), Omaxe (up 0.14%) and Sobha (up 0.12%), edged higher. (down 0.03%) and (down 0.23%), edged lower.

Overseas, most Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday after US- trade talks resumed. Investors also awaited the release later on Wednesday of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting, where policymakers took a dovish turn, effectively signaling no further rate hikes.

US stock indices held steady above the break-even line after opening lower on Tuesday. US reportedly said Tuesday that trade talks with are going well, adding the current March deadline is not a "magical date." Both countries have until then to come up with a deal. Otherwise, additional US tariffs on Chinese products could take effect. Trump indicated last week, however, he would be willing to push back the deadline.

Representatives from the US and are meeting in this week to resume trade negotiations, with high level discussions set to happen later in the week, the said Monday. US is reportedly seeking to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan currency as part of a trade deal.

