Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 4.24%, NIFTY Crashes 2.93%

Nifty Metal index closed down 4.24% at 2111.85 today. The index has lost 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 6.60%, Steel Authority of India Ltd shed 5.60% and National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 5.50%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 5.55% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 4.20% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.93% to close at 10805.55 while the SENSEX has declined 2.60% to close at 36687.64 today.

