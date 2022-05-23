Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 8.14%

Nifty Metal index closed down 8.14% at 5241.6 today. The index has lost 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 17.39%, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd dropped 15.65% and JSW Steel Ltd slipped 13.24%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 6.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has slid 3.42% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.32% to close at 16214.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.07% to close at 54288.61 today.

