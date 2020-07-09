Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.95%, NIFTY jumps 1.01%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.95% at 2094.3 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 6.32%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 4.99% and Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 3.82%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 5.96% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 1.58% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 10813.45 while the SENSEX added 1.12% to close at 36737.69 today.

