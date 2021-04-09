Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 3.04%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 3.04% at 12995.35 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cadila Healthcare Ltd added 9.29%, Cipla Ltd gained 4.88% and Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 4.65%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 48.00% over last one year compared to the 62.81% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.09% and Nifty Energy index is down 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.26% to close at 14834.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.31% to close at 49591.32 today.

