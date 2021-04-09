Sensex, Nifty at day's high; auto shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks reversed early losses and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Auto stocks rose for the fourth day. The Nifty was trading above the 14,900 mark.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 105.7 points or 0.21% to 49,851.91. The Nifty 50 index added 28.90 points or 0.19% to 14,902.70.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.32% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.88%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1589 shares rose and 857 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 133,808,161 with 2,901,072 deaths.

India reported 979,608 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 167,642 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.34% to 9,993.20. The index has added 2.31% in four sessions.

Tata Motors (up 2.60%), Bharat Forge (up 1.39%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.52%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.47%) advanced.

TVS Motor Company (down 0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.31%) and Maruti Suzuki (down 0.28%) declined.

Ashok Leyland rose 0.16% to Rs 123. Switch Mobility, the company's subsidiary, and Siemens entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India. The MOU is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Torrent Power shed 0.41% to Rs 420.85. Sanjay Dalal will retire from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of Torrent Power from close of working hours of 30 April 2021. The company's board approved the appointment of Lalit Malik as CFO of the company from 1 May 2021.

Thyrocare Technologies rose 3.05% to Rs 1039.70. The company said that Arindam Haldar, who had joined the company as a chief executive officer (CEO) in September 2020, expressed his intention of resigning from his current post for personal reasons.

