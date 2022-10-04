Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 3.16%, NIFTY climbs 2.29%

-
The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 4.00% over last one year compared to the 2.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 3.13% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 2.29% to close at 17274.3 while the SENSEX increased 2.25% to close at 58065.47 today.
