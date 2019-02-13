Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 2.30%

PSE index closed down 2.30% at 3044.35 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 5.56%, jumped 4.68% and Ltd shed 4.57%.

The PSE index has decreased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.41% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.10% and has slid 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.35% to close at 10793.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.33% to close at 36034.11 today.

