Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.11%

Nifty PSE index closed up 3.11% at 3531.65 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 11.88%, NHPC Ltd rose 7.07% and Coal India Ltd added 5.88%.

The Nifty PSE index is up 58.00% over last one year compared to the 60.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.76% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.61% to close at 14850.75 while the SENSEX is down 0.69% to close at 49161.81 today.

