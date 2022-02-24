Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 8.26%, NIFTY Tumbles 4.78%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 8.26% at 2544.7 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 14.32%, Bank of India dropped 13.24% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd fell 9.82%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 3.00% over last one year compared to the 8.45% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 7.17% and Nifty Media index is down 6.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 4.78% to close at 16247.95 while the SENSEX is down 4.72% to close at 54529.91 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)