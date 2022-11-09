Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.93%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.93% at 3835.2 today. The index has gained 28.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 9.39%, Bank of India jumped 8.92% and Punjab National Bank added 7.41%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 0.62% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.37% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.25% to close at 18157 while the SENSEX has slid 0.25% to close at 61033.55 today.

