Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 6.85%, NIFTY jumps 1.13%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 6.85% at 1386.75 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd added 9.85%, Punjab National Bank gained 8.87% and Bank of Baroda rose 8.64%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 55.00% over last one year compared to the 14.37% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 5.26% and Nifty Metal index added 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.13% to close at 10142.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.90% to close at 34287.24 today.

