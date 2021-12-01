Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.66%, NIFTY climbs 1.08%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.66% at 2628.25 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 5.70%, Canara Bank gained 3.79% and State Bank of India added 3.20%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 64.00% over last one year compared to the 30.95% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.32% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.08% to close at 17166.9 while the SENSEX increased 1.09% to close at 57684.79 today.

