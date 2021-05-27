Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.85%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.85% at 2427 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 7.39%, Bank of Baroda gained 3.66% and State Bank of India rose 2.82%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 115.00% over last one year compared to the 64.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.19% and Nifty Bank index added 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.24% to close at 15337.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 51115.22 today.

