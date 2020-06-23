Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.41%, NIFTY climbs 1.55%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.41% at 1523.9 today. The index has added 40.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 9.75%, Union Bank of India added 9.60% and Indian Bank gained 7.15%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 51.00% over last one year compared to the 10.50% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.88% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.55% to close at 10471 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.49% to close at 35430.43 today.

