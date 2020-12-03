Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.81%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.81% at 1673.05 today. The index has added 26.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda jumped 7.76%, Indian Bank rose 7.05% and Punjab National Bank gained 5.45%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 36.00% over last one year compared to the 9.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.80% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.15% to close at 13133.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.03% to close at 44632.65 today.

