Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 7.88%, NIFTY climbs 3.69%

PSU Bank index ended up 7.88% at 3181.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 10.04%, gained 9.49% and added 8.86%.

The PSU Bank index has increased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 11.63% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 5.72% and added 5.14% on the day. In broad markets, the added 3.69% to close at 11828.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 3.75% to close at 39352.67 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)