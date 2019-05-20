Capital goods, realty stocks gain

Key indices held strong intraday gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 962.24 points or 2.54% at 38,893.01. The was up 278.60 points or 2.44% at 11,685.75. Capital goods stocks rose. Realty stocks gained.

Local stocks opened on a strong note after most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls. The Sensex regained the psychological 38,000 mark in opening trade. Stocks extended rally in morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 2.85%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 2.72%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1725 shares rose and 467 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

Capital goods stocks rose. (up 2.58%), Bharat (up 5.4%), BEML (up 7.64%), (up 6.92%), (up 5.29%), (up 2.96%) and (up 1.16%) gained.

Realty stocks gained. Estate (up 11.53%), (up 4.48%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (up 5.08%), (up 3.13%), Sobha (up 7.23%), (up 2.33%), (up 3.61%) and (up 1.92%) edged higher.

Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls with varying numbers. The poll of polls puts NDA safely above the majority mark at 312, while UPA is likely to score 110 seats and others will have to do with 98. The poll of polls is an average of various exit polls. An election is a poll among voters conducted immediately after they leave their polling stations. It is conducted by a number of organisations and is considered an indicator to which party might form the next government.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday, 19 May 2019. The has deferred election for Vellore in over allegations of misuse of money power. The counting of votes is slated for May 23.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Monday as investors awaited the next chapter in the Sino-American trade dispute. Japan's grew at an annualized 2.1% in the first quarter, (GDP) data showed on Monday.

U.S. stocks bounced back from deep losses Friday but still closed lower as trade-related jitters overshadowed strong economic data. Meanwhile, the U.S. and on Friday said they reached a deal to end tariffs imposed by on aluminum and from Canada, while will remove all retaliatory tariffs.

In US economic data, consumer sentiment rose to a 15-year high of 102.4 in May, above April's reading of 97.2, according to the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index. The Conference Board's estimate of leading economic indicators rose for the third straight month in April to 112.1, up 0.2% from March, the group said Friday. The survey of economic conditions is a collection of forward-looking data that attempts to predict future economic growth.

