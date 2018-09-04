Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.55%

PSU Bank index closed down 3.55% at 3167.05 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, fell 6.20%, dropped 6.09% and slipped 5.80%.

The PSU Bank index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 16.22% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.95% and Nifty Consumption index has slid 2.26% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 0.54% to close at 11520.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.40% to close at 38157.92 today.

