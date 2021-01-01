Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.25%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.25% at 1809.6 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank gained 5.30%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 5.18% and Bank of Baroda added 4.96%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 30.00% over last one year compared to the 14.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.86% and Nifty IT index increased 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.26% to close at 14018.5 while the SENSEX added 0.25% to close at 47868.98 today.

