Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 5.60%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 5.60% at 2588.2 today. The index is up 33.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India added 20.00%, Indian Overseas Bank rose 19.75% and Bank of Baroda gained 13.60%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 24.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 4.36% and Nifty Energy index increased 2.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.59% to close at 15118.95 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.73% to close at 51324.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)