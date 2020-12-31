Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.23%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.23% at 313.85 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd jumped 8.41%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 3.66% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 2.76%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 14.77% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 0.98% and Nifty Metal index added 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.00% to close at 13981.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 47751.33 today.

