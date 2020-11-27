Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.65%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.65% at 261.2 today. The index is up 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 6.94%, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 5.29% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 3.83%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 6.00% over last one year compared to the 6.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.48% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.14% to close at 12968.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.25% to close at 44149.72 today.

