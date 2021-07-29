Ramco Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2021.

Ramco Systems Ltd crashed 11.07% to Rs 552.9 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25717 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 340. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45305 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd shed 4.91% to Rs 15.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped 4.86% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 242.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 190.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

