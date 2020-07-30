Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.09% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 0.180.44 -59 OPM %-375.00-283.33 --216.67-70.45 - PBDT-0.230.37 PL 15.18-0.44 LP PBT-0.230.37 PL 15.17-0.45 LP NP-0.220.39 PL 10.96-0.43 LP

