Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 29.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 148.86% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories declined 29.11% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 148.86% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.12% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 48.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.3510.9948.2241.277.8214.568.6512.821.680.961.921.851.531.581.621.561.121.581.214.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)