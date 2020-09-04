Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 29.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 148.86% to Rs 27.35 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories declined 29.11% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 148.86% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.12% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 48.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.3510.99 149 48.2241.27 17 OPM %7.8214.56 -8.6512.82 - PBDT1.680.96 75 1.921.85 4 PBT1.531.58 -3 1.621.56 4 NP1.121.58 -29 1.214.05 -70
