RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 72.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 47.74 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech rose 72.78% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.69% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 212.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.7454.20 -12 212.33189.95 12 OPM %20.5318.78 -19.3616.16 - PBDT6.569.33 -30 33.1825.34 31 PBT2.377.16 -67 21.9117.34 26 NP3.111.80 73 16.979.77 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU