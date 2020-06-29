RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 72.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 47.74 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 72.78% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.69% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 212.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

