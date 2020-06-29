Coral India Finance & Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 21.77% in the December 2019 quarter
GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2019 quarter
LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2020 quarter
LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the December 2019 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs -1.27 croreNet loss of Coral India Finance & Housing reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.55% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 12.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-1.272.91 PL 12.0314.21 -15 OPM %174.0276.63 -71.6570.65 - PBDT-2.292.51 PL 9.8210.36 -5 PBT-2.322.51 PL 9.6910.21 -5 NP-1.361.96 PL 8.018.22 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU