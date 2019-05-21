Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 4.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 102.23 crore

Net profit of rose 4.43% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.89% to Rs 36.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 400.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 370.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

102.23101.94400.20370.168.109.5314.6115.448.599.5358.8956.576.567.8350.6849.666.606.3236.4533.17

