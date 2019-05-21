Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 4.43% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 102.23 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 4.43% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.89% to Rs 36.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 400.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 370.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales102.23101.94 0 400.20370.16 8 OPM %8.109.53 -14.6115.44 - PBDT8.599.53 -10 58.8956.57 4 PBT6.567.83 -16 50.6849.66 2 NP6.606.32 4 36.4533.17 10

