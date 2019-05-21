JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 18.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 117.63 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 18.36% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.76% to Rs 40.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 451.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales117.63120.11 -2 451.92395.27 14 OPM %8.9910.27 -14.8515.47 - PBDT9.9012.03 -18 65.8060.01 10 PBT7.449.84 -24 55.8452.22 7 NP7.659.37 -18 40.8536.55 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements