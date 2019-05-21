Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 18.36% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 117.63 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 18.36% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.76% to Rs 40.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 451.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales117.63120.11 -2 451.92395.27 14 OPM %8.9910.27 -14.8515.47 - PBDT9.9012.03 -18 65.8060.01 10 PBT7.449.84 -24 55.8452.22 7 NP7.659.37 -18 40.8536.55 12
