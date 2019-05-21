Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 18.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 117.63 crore

Net profit of Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 18.36% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.76% to Rs 40.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 451.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 395.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

117.63120.11451.92395.278.9910.2714.8515.479.9012.0365.8060.017.449.8455.8452.227.659.3740.8536.55

