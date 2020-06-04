DLF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1857.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.24% to Rs 1694.20 crore

Net loss of DLF reported to Rs 1857.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 436.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.24% to Rs 1694.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2500.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 583.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1319.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 6082.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8366.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

