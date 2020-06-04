Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 34.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 42.05 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 34.14% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 42.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.0537.23 13 OPM %13.3221.73 -PBDT6.9810.93 -36 PBT5.899.82 -40 NP4.617.00 -34
