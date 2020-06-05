P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 855.20 croreNet profit of P I Industries declined 11.93% to Rs 110.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 855.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 804.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.31% to Rs 456.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 3366.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2840.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales855.20804.80 6 3366.502840.90 19 OPM %21.7821.56 -21.3220.29 - PBDT185.50194.60 -5 750.50630.90 19 PBT141.90170.10 -17 613.80537.90 14 NP110.70125.70 -12 456.60410.20 11
