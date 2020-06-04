TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.37% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 151.36 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 22.37% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 151.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 835.63% to Rs 29.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 514.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales151.36200.82 -25 514.89459.02 12 OPM %9.9214.19 -6.455.92 - PBDT15.4627.58 -44 40.9533.48 22 PBT10.3221.00 -51 18.727.49 150 NP18.8215.38 22 29.943.20 836
