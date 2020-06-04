TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 151.36 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 22.37% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 151.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 835.63% to Rs 29.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 514.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

