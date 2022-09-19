Adani Green Energy rises after subsidiary commissions 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) gained 1.28% to Rs 2,345.05 after the company said that its subsidiary, Adani Wind Energy MP One has commissioned a 324.4 megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The plant has two 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) of 274.4 MW and 50 MW, at Rs 2.83/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has increased its operational generation capacity to 6.1 gigawatt (GW). This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of ~20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025, the company said.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which has proven technological capability and has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India, the firm stated.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW). The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 214 crore on 64% surge in net sales to Rs 1,591 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

