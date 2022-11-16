Radico Khaitan Ltd down for fifth straight session

JUST IN
Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 944, down 3.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 2.87% in NIFTY and a 12.28% down 8.74% in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 944, down 3.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 18412.7. The Sensex is at 61963.09, up 0.15%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has lost around 8.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43911.05, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 13:35 IST

