Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 1.99%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1070.9, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% jump in NIFTY and a 15.96% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1070.9, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18073.05. The Sensex is at 60875.1, down 0.4%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has dropped around 0.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44564.9, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

